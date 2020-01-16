To the editor:
The task of Special Counsel Robert Mueller was to investigate claims, not declare innocence or guilt. There has been no justice for the American people to date. The only person from the U.S. Attorneys office to exonerate Trump is Atty. General Bill Barr. Robert Mueller disputed immediately his public assessment, making it clear Barr mischaracterized the report. Congress asked Barr under oath for this exchange and Barr replied no. (OBSTRUCTION). What is he hiding?
The U.S. Justice Dept. has a policy, which is not a law, which states they will not charge a sitting president with a crime. We had an election in which Trump was on trial and the country in a landslide took back the House of Representatives. Candidates ran on holding Trump accountable (MANDATE).
Congress has asked the White House for documents , witness testimony, phone/text records etc. and they refuse to turn over anything. (OBSTRUCTION). All of the above are entitled to the people of the United States per the Constitution. Congress is an equal branch of government and has absolute authority on oversight of everything.
Grand Jury testimony from the Mueller Report detailed over 100 contacts with Russian government associates during the Trump campaign by Trump officials. Secret meetings between Saudi Arabia and Trump officials overseas. Trump trying to build in Russia and offering Putin a penthouse to seal the deal. Ten acts of obstruction of justice to investigate. Hush money payments weeks before the election. (TRUMP'S NAME ON CHECK). Russian government influence in a sweeping manner in our election (U.S. INTELLIGENCE REPORT).
Russia, China, Ukraine, Wikileaks can you help me and investigate my political opponents, cried Trump in public and on record. (ELECTION INTERFERENCE)
Trump's own hand-picked million dollar donor ambassador testified under oath "Yes, there was a quid pro quo and everyone was in the loop." Military aid for a fake public announcement of an investigation into the Bidens from Ukraine. (SHAKEDOWN). No president can legally withhold Congressional approved funding since Richard Nixon signed that into law. The Ukrainian president may have stated no pressure, however the testimony indicates just the opposite. National Security Advisor Republican John Bolton called it a "drug deal."
The Ukraine phone call was put on a top secret server so it could not be heard by Congress or the public. The transcript released by Trump states on the front page "Not a word for word transcript." Where is the whole truth?
Six Trump campaign associates have been convicted of crimes in federal court including his life long attorney. Most have lied for Trump and were caught. They face prison time for being supporters of Trump.
The defense of Trump is "the liberals are just out to get Trump." Yes, just like the law is out to get meth operations. They investigate, charge, then have a trial. I doubt their defense will be "the cops were out to get them." The question everyone should ask is how long are we going to allow the cover-up to continue. To date 71% of Americans want a fair trial in the Senate which delivers the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. (JUSTICE)
Michael Gillespie
Auburn
