To the editor:
Fact 1: No DeKalb County taxpayer has ever paid a single penny in additional taxes due to a tax abatement being granted! Indisputable, easily confirmed fact! The math is simple.
Public statements by Commissioner Hartman and a letter by Councilwoman Prosser (see 'Instead of abatements, lower taxes for all companies' in Opinions at kpcnews.com) alleging that abated taxes are somehow subsidized by all other taxpayers are simply not true. Unilaterally ending tax abatements for DeKalb County as some county officials have proposed is irresponsible, out of step with today’s economic climate and shows a lack of understanding of abatements, tax policy and basic economic growth. Supporting that position jeopardizes current projects, puts our county at a disadvantage in future economic development efforts, damages our credibility and reinforces the perception that DeKalb County government is short sighted and out of touch.
Fact 2: Assessed valuation, not abatements, drives tax rates. Expanding the tax base reduces everyone’s taxes. Again the math is simple — more people paying in lowers everyone’s share. Auburn Renewables adds over $5 million in assessed valuation. Want to actually reduce taxes? Increasing our assessed valuation (and tax revenues) along with responsible spending policies works! Use every tool we have to make DeKalb County an attractive place to do business, live and raise a family.
Fact 3: Auburn Renewables' abatement would save them $544,00 over 10 years. Conveniently omitted is the fact that they will also pay over $718,000 in new taxes and economic development payments over the same period. How much would the county have collected if this project had not happened? $27,295 over 10 years.
Councilwoman Prosser's letter mentions jobs. Yes, job creation is a consideration, but robotics, automation, consolidation and other factors have created a situation where fewer jobs can be expected.
Fact 4: Prosser omits the fact that Auburn Renewables would pay the county over $244,000 in economic development payments to balance the smaller number of jobs.
Another letter characterizes tax abatements as "backroom deals." (See 'Consider serving your county' in Opinions at kpcnews.com)
Fact 5: This is complete nonsense. Every tax abatement application is discussed in committee and other public meetings. Auburn Renewables’ abatement has been discussed many times with ample opportunity for public comment. Hardly an agreement done in secret. Your attendance at these meetings is encouraged. Your comments matter!
I find Councilwoman Prosser's letter disappointing. It is factually incorrect and misrepresents several issues. In my opinion it is unprofessional and disrespectful. Her comments are beneath my expectations for an elected official representing everyone in our county.
Fact 6: Auburn Renewables' parent company has been an outstanding corporate citizen for many years, providing jobs and economic opportunities for many. Their foundation has made many philanthropic investments in DeKalb County, providing help to many residents. You may not think they deserve an abatement, but they do deserve respect.
Whether this is a matter of being misinformed about abatements and real world government economics, or an effort to create an election year issue, it's troubling that elected officials would publicly send such a chilling message to developers and the business community without having any supporting facts.
DeKalb County needs informed, forward thinking leaders who understand governing over ideology. We have to discard outdated ideas and adapt to a rapidly changing world, new business models and social trends. What attracted companies and workforce to an area a few years ago is far different today.
Competition among counties for new businesses and manufacturing is very strong. You can be sure our neighbors are doing a happy dance at the "we’re not interested in you" message from DeKalb County. You can also be sure new developers (especially solar) and existing companies will think long and hard about the wisdom of investing here. DeKalb County deserves better.
Mike Watson
DeKalb County Commissioner
