To the editor:
I feel extremely disappointed and let down when The News Sun waited until Election Day to print stories about the three school board races. I expect our local paper to be our most reliable outlet for timely news. You have not met our expectations on this one.
Gary Housholder
Avilla
Editor's note: The stories about the candidates for East Noble school board that ran on Election Day, Nov. 3, had previously run in The News Sun on Oct. 7, 10 and 17. They were re-run on Election Day to help people voting that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.