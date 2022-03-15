Reader grateful for Prentice's articles Mar 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the editor:Sheryl Prentice's articles are so very good. They range from sledding and raising farm animals to local creative arts.Thanks very much.Karen GriggsAshley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest News Once again, freedom is tested Garrett golf league meetings planned Softball team hosting BBQ fundraiser Zion Preschool holding registration Garrett Public Library News Garrett Sports Schedules Speak with each candidate before deciding Deaths and funerals Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFormer school soccer coach admits child seduction involving female studentLaGrange man charged with unlawfully killing a dogCentral Noble wins thriller, advances to semi-stateMan dies after being struck by trainMan allegedly shows up drunk to serve OWI sentenceSmooth(ie) operationWinning the Bodey wayBeiswanger grateful for run to state'Porn in schools' is a stunt masking a real debateRising country star Jimmie Allen to perform at Sylvan Cellars Images Videos CommentedTonya Lonsbury leaves for the Appalachian Trail (1)The utility service board saga continues (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Once again, freedom is tested Garrett golf league meetings planned Softball team hosting BBQ fundraiser Zion Preschool holding registration Garrett Public Library News Garrett Sports Schedules Speak with each candidate before deciding Deaths and funerals
