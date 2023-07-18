Auburn’s old Power Plant project
To the Editor:
Have you observed the numerous broken windows at the old Power Plant recently? It feels like only a few years ago when all the windows were replaced, and a new roof was installed. The highly hazardous polychlorinated biphenyl transformer was safely removed and subsequently sold, generating a considerable financial gain that directly benefited the city. The dilapidated fencing was dismantled, and the surrounding grounds were beautifully landscaped. Auburn’s Old Power Plant hasn’t appeared this impressive since its initial construction.
Allow me to share what unfolded. As you may remember, Mike Ley was elected the mayor of Auburn toward the end of 2019, securing less than 400 votes against his challenger, Sarah Payne. During that period, I received a request to utilize the space as a venue for hosting a fundraiser. While I had limited knowledge about the specific purpose of the event, I was assured that its outcome would ultimately contribute to the betterment of the city of Auburn. Based on this assurance, I agreed to accommodate the fundraiser.
The fundraiser that was held at the Old Auburn Power Plant was held by Mayor Mike Ley’s opponent, Sarah Payne.
Despite my background as a construction worker, with limited expertise in politics, I find myself compelled to believe that the actions undertaken by Mayor Mike Ley and his staff are politically motivated. His behavior and treatment toward me have significantly contributed to this belief.
Mayor Ley campaigned on a promise to enhance the town’s infrastructure, particularly focusing on sidewalks, trails, and the main roads serving as the gateway from the west. Frankly, I am uncertain if Mayor Ley has made any progress toward fulfilling this commitment, and I struggle to comprehend how demolishing this historically significant building would contribute to the achievement of this goal, or better serve the people of Auburn.
Back in 2014, I made a commitment to restore the old Power Plant, aiming to rescue it from a costly demolition. My vision was to transform it into a captivating motorcycle museum, believing it would not only enrich the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum, but also enhance the entire town of Auburn. Being far from wealthy, I undertook this project at my own expense and relied heavily on the assistance of my son and friends to complete the majority of the work that you see today.
In 2017, I endured a severe motorcycle accident that inflicted significant injuries upon me. Both of my legs were broken, my elbow and hand were shattered, and I suffered a fractured skull. As you can imagine, this accident resulted in permanent and lasting effects that I suffer with to this day. Prior to Mayor Norm Yoder’s retirement, he summoned me to his office and inquired about the duration of time I had lost while recuperating from my injuries. I informed him that it took me two years to recover, and in a gesture of understanding, he extended our agreement by an additional two years. Shortly after the recovery from my accident, the COVID-19 pandemic began and subsequently delayed the project further.
During our discussion, Mayor Yoder also raised concerns about potential threats to the building and suggested making adjustments to the agreement. Consequently, we decided to shift from a 401C structure to a single proprietorship and reduce some of the insurance coverage I had been carrying. Mayor Yoder believed these changes would safeguard the building from individuals who might attempt to seize it. His foresight proved to be remarkably accurate.
Neil Colchin
Auburn
