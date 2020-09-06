High Fives
A reader brought this to our Auburn office: “High five to the people who take care of the Rieke Trail. I ride my bike every day. It is so clean, the scenery is so beautiful.”
To donors and volunteers who made it possible to build Eckhart Skate Park in Auburn, which opened to an enthusiastic reception Friday. A committee of seven Auburn boys worked with former Mayor Norm Yoder for nearly three years, taking field trips to skate parks in other cities and advising on how to make Auburn’s park appealing.
To Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club enthusiasts who traveled to Auburn in spite of the health-relatde cancellation of the annual Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. The kept a tradition alive and offered a version of the classic-car festival that resembled its earliest days in the 1950s.
