To the editor:
I have worked for Mike Ley for the past two years at Signature Construction, so I have a unique perspective on him as a leader and as a person. One of the things that I admire most is Mike’s leadership style. For every situation, he first listens to understand the issue, then he engages each of the individuals that are part of the situation to identify their perspective and he then lays out a plan of action. This leadership style of listening and engaging is what has made our company so successful. In addition, Mike leads by example being the first one in and the last one out each day and he is never afraid to get his hands dirty and jump in when needed.
Mike’s faith in God is what carries him through every day, and he lives his faith through his actions. This is one of the most important aspects of any community leader, for it shows the character of an individual. Mike exemplifies the saying, be quick to hear, slow to speak and slow to anger.
We need a mayor that is willing to listen, to accept criticism and is able to continue moving Auburn forward. The mayor is the face of our community and must respect and represent each person to the best of their ability. The mayor must have experience in managing people, in managing budgets and always have the respect of their employees. I am proud to say that Mike Ley embodies these attributes and I am confident that he will be a mayor that will represent not just the city, but each and every citizen. I support Mike Ley for mayor of Auburn and hope you will as well.
Karen Bassett
Auburn
