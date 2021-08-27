To the editor:
I agree with Mr. Barney Bryan's letter regarding Balloons Aloft. What better place than our beautiful airport to hold such an event!
When I see the set up at the high school it looks more like a fly by night event sneaking into town for the weekend instead of something well organized. There were more vendors at the airport shows and the static shows were always an enjoyable sideshow. Traffic wasn't any more of a problem at the airport than at the high school.
Bring the show back to the airport! And yes, we are related, we've only met once, but we think alike!
Nancy Bryan
Angola
