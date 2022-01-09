Families for Freedom express their sincere gratitude
To the editor:
We wish to thank the following individuals, businesses, industries and groups. Because of their generosity, Families for Freedom has been able to continue its mission of supporting local military these past 20 years. Many thanks to: Airframe Components by Williams, Alum-Elec Structures, American Legion Post 246 Auxiliary Albion, American Legion Post 215 Auxiliary LaGrange, American Legion Riders Post 86 Kendallville, American Legion Post 86 Sons of the Legion Kendallville, American Legion Post 86 Kendallville, Leon and Kathleen Baker, Colormaster Inc., Jan and Sandra David, Delta Theta Tau Iota Iota Chapter, Dependable Metal Treating, Erica Dekko, Scott and Ruth Durbin, Helen Everett, Sheryl Everetts, First Christian Church Bargain Shoppe, Frick Lumber, Fun ‘n Fancy Homemakers, Patsy Funk, Ken and Bonnie Gehring, Vaughn and Tammy Halsey, Bruce and Kara Hand, Hite Funeral Home, Nelda Hoffman, Joyce Hogge, Hossinger Refrigeration, Al and Patsy Huth, Fred and Vicki Inniger, Kendallville Lions Club, Jerry and Patsy Kessler, Louisville Foundation via Flint & Walling, Margaret Mance, Messiah Lutheran Church, Miller’s Development, Karen Myers, Phyllis Nichols, Noble County Republican Women, Mary Parker, Max Platt Ford-Lincoln, Stacy and Tom Rofkahr, Rome City/Brimfield Lions Club, South Milford Lions Club, Stroh Lions Club, Cathy Thiem, Lynn and Joan Tracey, Tri Kappa Alpha Associate Chapter, Tri Kappa Beta Associate Chapter, Tri Kappa Gamma Xi Chapter, Wayne Center United Methodist Church, Shirley Wirick/Pamela Kline, Women of the ELCA.
Our group appreciates this selfless act of patriotism.
With our most sincere gratitude.
Sara Fisher, LeAnn Conley and Carol Matthews, representing Families for Freedom
