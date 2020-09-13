90 years ago
• Kendallville already enjoys the distinction of being the best lighted city of it size in the state, but the city council, all members present at their meeting, decided to make it still better lighted. An ordinance directing that standard boulevard lighting be extended over parts of Dowling, Silver, South State, South Oak and Vine streets, was passed. Then to complete the water system in the northeastern part of the city, water mains were ordered placed on North Oak and East Wayne streets.
