To Tony Fleming of Albion, who was honored as an Outstanding Volunteer for 2020 by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for his work as a volunteer at Chain O’Lakes State Park, Albion.
To Lakeland school district teachers who organized a parade of more than 1,000 people in LaGrange to boost the spirits of sixth-grader Jayden White, who had just been released from a hospital stay of treatment for bone cancer.
To Orland Fire Chief Kim Norton for his 50 years of service as an active Orland volunteer firefighter. Norton has responded to approximately 9,000 calls to service as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician. He was instrumental in making the Orland department one of the first Advanced Life Support fire rescue units in northeastern Indiana and also starting and leading the Steuben County EMS Reserve.
To Prairie Heights High School senior Amelia Johnston, who won Wednesday’s 4th annual Launch LaGrange entrepreneurship competition. Johnston created a nonprofit organization called GROWTH, which teaches children food is grown on a farm long before it’s delivered to the store.
