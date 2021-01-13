To the editor:
Regarding the 6 January 2021 article about Election objections: "Indiana Sen. Mike Braun and northeast Indiana Rep. Jim Banks will be among Republicans who have announced their intent to contest the electoral results this afternoon."
Mr. Braun, Mr. Banks, you have no right to object to another state's electoral process! You have defied your oath of office. You have not defended the constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. You have enabled Mr. Trump's coup attempts by supporting his insanity of a rigged election! Your history is forever stained with blood on your hands.
Resign immediately! Hang your head in shame!
Ken Holden
LaOtto
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.