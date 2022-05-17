To the editor:
Can you imagine living in a country where extremists and radicals dictate your education level? As a 13-year-old white female, I recognize I am privileged to be able to choose my educational destination; which is why I am so passionate about learning how I can make the world more resilient and support educational rights for girls who are not as privileged.
Research done by UNICEF states education is considered a key component to the path of success. Unfortunately, 130 million girls across the world are under or uneducated by no choice of their own. In the Middle East (Pakistan), the Taliban believe girls should not go to school because it goes against what their God wants, according to the Malala Fund. However, The Quran, a sacred scripture of Islam, states men and women are all the same in the Islamic God’s eyes. The Quran also says both girls and boys should be equally educated. The Taliban are Muslim extremists that believe girls should not go to school and are not capable of doing what men do. Since the Taliban are Muslim extremists, they think very highly of The Quarn, but if they think so highly of this sacred text, why are they contradicting themselves?
By now, you may be thinking, “Why does this matter to me?” “Why should I care about something that doesn’t directly affect me or my family?” But, a lack of female education actually does affect everyone ... a lot. Credible sources like the Malala Fund and UNICEF have both stated when women receive an education, more women are able to go into the workforce. Therefore, the potential downfall of girls without education could lead to around $12 trillion.
Can you imagine if we were able to help all these girls how much of an impact there would be on global growth? For example, countries like Pakistan would make more money if girls were educated because there would be more people to contribute to the growth of the gross domestic product. According to The World Economic Forum, making sure women are all finishing secondary school by the year 2030 could also propel the GDP by 10% in each country.
I plan to work with my partner and teachers to connect with Malala personally, via social media and attempt to connect our community to a global initiative to support educating more females in the Middle East.
If you find this information interesting and want to know how you can help make an impact, there are a lot of great resources online, including the Malala Fund website.
Taylor Davis-Gibson
Auburn
