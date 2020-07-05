To the editor:
A headline article in The Star's June 26 newspaper reports six additional DeKalb County COVID-19 cases, along with yet another admonition from the DeKalb County Health Department to follow social distancing, hygiene guidelines and face masks in public settings.
Adjacent to this article is a picture of Auburn Mayor Mike Ley and nine dignitaries at a Rieke Park dedication ceremony, none of whom is at a social distance, let alone wearing masks.
Local doctors and health officials must just cringe when seeing this total disregard of the COVID-19 guidelines.
Can't we do better than this? Can't we be better than this?
Carl and Suzon Baker
Garrett
