To the editor:
As I near retirement from my over 19-year career as patrol chaplain with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, I want the public to know that I support Sheriff Dave Cserep in his run for re-election.
Some background is in order. Since 2003 it has been my privilege to serve as a volunteer to the sheriff’s office. I serve as a resource to the deputies and to the community. I hold Master level credential with the International Conference of Police Chaplains, and I am a member of the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation and serve on a local team that deals with traumatic incidents. Except for some equipment and training costs, I have served on my own time and at my own expense.
Over these 19 years, I have avoided involvement in sheriff elections because of the potential for strained relationships such involvement can bring. I intended to do the same with this election. However, over the past three weeks or so, I have noticed that inaccuracies and innuendo have superseded rational debate over the needs of the county and the agency I have served.
The challenger has no record to run on and can only differentiate himself from the incumbent by criticizing him. Since things like turnover, staff census, equipment, budgets, etc., can be measured, he focuses on the unmeasurable nature of morale. His exaggerations of the normal difficulties of communication and decision-making have, if anything, made the atmosphere worse. His method is divisive and destructive. This is extremely regrettable and will have repercussions in the future. This is not leadership. Our community deserves better.
I support the re-election of Sheriff Cserep.
Jess Jessup
Waterloo
