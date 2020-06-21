Indiana could be doing better economically, according to a new report by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
We’re not keeping up with our neighbors or states similar to us. We might not be as good as we think, or as attractive as our leaders keep telling us.
We may be taking the wrong approach to making ourselves enticing to businesses.
The Chamber’s report scores Indiana highest for our low tax rates and minimal regulations. That’s long been our dating strategy for economic development.
Now, it turns out that businesses may be swiping left when they look at Indiana, because our education levels and personal health statistics are turning them off.
In the strongest indictment found in its report, the chamber says:
“Indiana legislators have abdicated their responsibilities to students and parents by taking the state backward in abandoning accountability and failing to maintain a leading-edge approach.”
It adds that “lack of education/workforce preparation affects so many areas of this analysis – from lagging personal income and poor health choices to a shortage of new entrepreneurs and business formations.”
The bottom line for Hoosiers is found in the statistics for personal income. They don’t look pretty.
Even when income is adjusted for Indiana’s low cost of living, we still rank 26th of the 50 states at $32,309 per capita (the U.S. average is $33,831) and fourth among our neighbors, ahead of only Kentucky.
Our statistics look good compared to Kentucky in many categories, but that’s not really our competition in northeast Indiana. We have a hard time measuring up to Ohio, Michigan and Illinois in education and health.
In the category of adults with an associate degree or advanced training credential, Indiana ranks 38th among the 50 states and behind all four neighboring states.
For adults with least a bachelor’s degree, Indiana ranks 39th among all states and next to last among our neighbors.
Looking at health, we rank 47th in the rate of adults smoking and 35th in obesity.
The result of such rankings is that we rate 29th in health insurance costs at $6,778 per employee.
Higher health premiums and training expenses cancel out a lot of tax advantages when employers are looking at Indiana.
Our state’s leaders need to find a better balance between our low-tax-and-regulation strategy and improving education.
We do appreciate Gov. Eric Holcomb’s pledge that K-12 schools will not see their budgets cut, in spite of massive shortfalls in tax revenue this year.
As for the rest of us, it’s up to individual Hoosiers to improve on smoking, obesity and taking advantage of education opportunities. The reward would be a higher standard of living that comes closer to matching our neighbors.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
