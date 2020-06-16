To the editor:
“I will not be ashamed to stand up for my God, my country, my family, my friends, the police, the constitution, history, my library, my president, my gender, the truth, everything that is right and good.” And one more thing: “Don’t screw around with old folks; we didn’t get old by being stupid.” — Gene
The pandemic was bad enough when we were herded into isolation in our own homes resulting in lost jobs, lost businesses, lost income, lost livelihoods, and almost lost freedom. One good thing though. There were plenty of instructions on how to take care of ourselves, which were taught to me by my mother years ago. All of this was supposed to be the “new normal.” It’s really abnormal.
Everything was starting to get back to what most of us considered “normal” when all of a sudden we have riots. It all started out as a peaceful protest. Maybe someone wanted to come up with a new term: “systemic racism.” At first people knew why they were protesting, and I did also. But why are they still protesting when the situation concerning George Floyd is being taken care of? Maybe it’s because many can blame the President for something else that he didn’t do, such as dividing the country. He isn’t dividing the country. We are dividing the country. Most people assume what they hear from the Media is true, but they weren’t there. (It’s like assuming they know how fossils were formed, but they weren’t there.) The Media searches for people who agree with what the Media believes.
But the riots are accomplishing a lot. The rioters are destroying small businesses in their own neighborhoods that the pandemic didn’t get. Destroying livelihoods. Destroying anything of value because of the BLM agenda. They are defacing America’s historical monuments. They are tearing down or forcing whimpy government officials to destroy anything of historical significance that doesn’t meet their criteria. All the while good men are retracting their statements defending the country and its flag.
And one other thing that I can’t understand. They want to defund and denude the police departments. The ones who are not put on a pedestal when they are killed protecting us. I had the privilege of doing a ride-along in Fort Wayne some years ago. I never knew what all went on while I was safely tucked into my bed at night. And that was at least 25 years ago. Think what it must be like now! And examples are showing up where other whimpy officials are not standing up for their officers. They want to be seen as goody goody.
Think about this: Politics has not fixed the race issue and it probably never will. It’s up to us and we’re destroying ourselves. There is only one race. We all have the same basic color, just different shades of it. Melanin produces our skin color. So, we might say that whites are red, yellow, black, and white or we might say that blacks are red, yellow, black, and white. And we’re all precious in His sight. So, the cause of all our problems is sin.
And for those who mock the President for not having a favorite Bible verse, which I don’t have, either, here are a couple that can apply to today: “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil,” and “Be not deceived: Bad company corrupts good morals.”
Stand up!
Gene Link
Auburn
