To the editor:
Ahoy, Mateys! I spied the former Riley Park pirate ship on my way to work and thought the good taxpayers of Auburn would like to see what the town of St. Joe has accomplished so far.
Amazing what this small town can do with “noncommercial grade” playground equipment.
On the topic of selling part of Don Lash Park, I would like to remind the park board that nowhere in their mission statement is the selling of park land mentioned. In case the board members have forgotten, here it is:
Mission Statement — The Auburn Park & Recreation Department shall provide quality parks and facilities, open spaces, natural areas, educational opportunities and services which will enhance the well-being of the citizens of Auburn and surrounding areas.
The public should be outraged that the park board is even entertaining this misguided sale. This is Mayor Ley’s board and their actions reflect poorly on him.
Is the mayor, who just recently reactivated the Tree Commission, for or against the selling of public park lands? I look forward to his response in the pages of this newspaper.
Jerry Gill
Auburn
