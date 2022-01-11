To the editor:
I would like to thank Mike Walter for being the one member of the Auburn City Council that always wants what is best for the city. He is continuously questioning and fighting for what is right.
Shame on the other council members that want to change the rules to fit their agenda. Are they truly looking out for what is best for the city or trying to reinstate one former employee?
To the employees that are threatening to quit, shame on you too. Threats do not solve problems.
Thank you to Mayor Ley for working hard to do what is right for the city.
Nancy Howard
Auburn
