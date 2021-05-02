25 years ago
• Several DeKalb County firms were among honorees with Century and Half Century Business Awards from the Indiana Department of Commerce. Lt. Gov. Frank O’Bannon presented the awards in the State House. Local honorees included Electric Motors and Specialties Inc. of Garrett, Garrett Country Club, McKee-Miles Funeral Home, Auburn Motor Sales Inc., Butler & Butler Construction Co., Farm Bureau Insurance and Ralph Sechler and Son Inc.
