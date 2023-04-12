To the Editor:
For almost 28 years I have served as a member of the Board of Public Works and Safety for the City of Auburn under three mayors.
Please consider this letter an affirmative representation of the high moral character, honesty and integrity of Mike Ley. He is hard working, intelligent and steadfast. He is self-motivated, diligent and vigorous in selling the City of Auburn to businesses and developers.
Mike is always wiling to make the extra effort required to accommodate the needs of not only the citizens of Auburn, but also of those individuals in special circumstances. Many times, these are outside of the duties of his office, on his own time and at his own expense.
I believe Mike has all the attributes that the citizens of Auburn should demand in those who hold public office in our community.
I am voting to Re-elect Mike Ley as Mayor of the City of Auburn, and I highly recommend him to the voters without reservation.
Danny McAfee
Auburn
