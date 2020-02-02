High Fives
High fives to Kendallville Rotary Club members for their recent Rotary International service and donation awards. Kendallville Rotary is one of the largest Rotary clubs in the region — parts of Indiana, Michigan and Ohio — for the size of the community. “Many successful clubs only accomplish in one year what we do in two months,” said past president Chris Jansen. The club was also awarded for the generosity of the club in donating to the Rotary Foundation. Rotary Foundation money is chiefly used to help eradicate polio worldwide and to supply clean water to remote areas throughout the world.
HIGH FIVES AND HISSES is a Sunday feature compiled by this newspaper’s editorial board. If you have a “high five” or a “hiss” to nominate, call or email the editor of this newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.