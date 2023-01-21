25 years ago
• A man armed with a knife robbed the Kendallville Farm Store on East Mitchell Street at 1 in the afternoon. The clerk was the only person in the store at the time. He pointed a knife at the clerk and demanded money, according to Michael Newton, Kendallville Police Department public information officer. After the employee gave him cash from the register, the suspect struck her in the forehead with a piece of pipe he had with him. The suspect then fled through the front door onto Mitchell Street.
