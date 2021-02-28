To the editor:
I am writing with concern in regards to the hosting and siting of industrial wind and solar projects. HB1381 passed in the Indiana House of Representatives. 58-38. A "yes" vote was in favor of state control. A "no’"vote retained home rule. Thankfully, Representative Smaltz voted NO.
DeKalb County passed a comprehensive Industrial Wind Ordinance in 2011. HB1381, if NOT defeated in the Senate, will take away home rule, the ability of local government to determine what is best for our communities.
Rep. Ed Soliday (author of HB1381), in his opening remarks, stated we need this bill because wind and solar are getting zoned out, and manufacturing is "demanding" to buy renewable energy. The renewable energy doesn’t necessarily stay in our state. It depends on the power purchase agreement.
Our rural communities are not commodities to be sold by the state to the highest bidder. Sacrificing the quality of life for some, to serve the economic interests of others, is problematic. There are counties that have chosen to host industrial wind turbines and some have chosen to host solar. It should not be forced on those counties that have decided they don’t want these entities in their communities.
Hoosiers 4 HOME RULE is a new 501C4 organization formed to defeat HB1381. H4HR can be found on Facebook: facebook.com/ Hoosiers 4 Home Rule.
Please contact state Sen. Dennis Kruse and state Sen. Sue Glick and ask for their support. Thank you.
Alice Swift
Waterloo
