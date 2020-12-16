To the editor:
In regards to the SLRWD, (SEWER NAZIS) ... We were already paying $55-plus a month for water and trash removal. Which we did not need. Then the sewer district moved in, and there was absolutely no way of stopping them. Believe me, many of us tried.
Our rate right now is almost $90 per month just to use the toilet. There was an outhouse on this property when I bought it in 1972 and it had a really good well and septic system. We spent a lot of money on updating the septic and hooking up to the water system. And then the SLRWD comes along.
They said destroy your brand new septic system and hook up to us or we will put lien on your property. Unless you want to pay the monthly fee, use it or not. Are we living in Nazi Germany?
So now we pay at least $145 per month for the basic needs of water and toilet and the SLRWD wants to update, buy newer vehicles and who knows where the money goes. But they need to raise our rates? Nothing I can do about it. But not happy
Vaughn Norton
Orland
