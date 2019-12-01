25 years ago
The Kendallville area Chamber of Commerce’s 25th annual holiday parade officially kicked off the Christmas shopping season. There were more than 30 entries. Parade winners were: most unique — 1. Girl Scout Cadette Troop 278; 2. Kendallville Farm Store; 3. Brownie Troop 51. Traditional — 1. Rollin’ Oldies; 2. Beacon Baptist Church; 3. Harvest Preschool. Parade Theme — Brownie Troop 234; 2. Cub Scout Pack 3105; 3. Brownie Troop 21.
