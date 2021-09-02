Suppose the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, presently being considered in Congress, passes. Will it make much of a difference?
Lack of engineering expertise inhibits most of us from having an opinion on infrastructure. Yet, we realize that U.S. bridges, highways and ports are falling behind those found in other advanced economies.
Progressive friends indicate the answer to this dilemma is obvious: raise taxes and build. However, as Barack Obama said, there are no shovel ready projects. Why? We argue that politics, along with misunderstandings about how infrastructure is initiated and funded, has led to a great deal of skepticism.
Infrastructure policy requires a framework for defining public as compared to private goods, a critical distinction lacking in the proposed bills. Also lacking is a discussion of net benefits spread over time, a fundamental characteristic of infrastructure.
It is a mistake to refer to all government spending as “investment.” Government transfer payments to individuals are largely private, even when justified in terms of potential taxes paid by recipients. Infrastructure differs from individuals in that it actually is owned by government and private entities. It is somewhat demeaning to insist that government is doing workers a service in creating infrastructure. The willingness to perform challenging work is not a return on investment, but rather a personal choice to accept work, often dangerous, in return for market-determined wages.
Government funding often is held hostage to multiple objectives, such as regional development and income distribution. Good infrastructure, by its nature, yields disparate impacts. Certainly, infrastructure construction in the past divided, dislocated and gentrified neighborhoods. It is not clear, however, that low-income communities were the only ones negatively affected.
Compliance with secondary objectives also creates costly delays and discourages potential firms from bidding. For example, an ordinance to increase city contracting with minority- and women-owned firms in South Bend delayed for over a year asphalt crack sealing, micro surfacing and intersection improvements.
In 1930, the U.S. allocated 4.2% of GDP to public and private infrastructure-type projects; by 2016, similar investment dwindled to 2.5%. Public spending on roads, bridges, water systems and other infrastructure items fell by 8% between 2003 and 2017.
According to an American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) report, more than 850 water mains break every day, an increase of 27% since 2014. Moreover, some 44% of America’s major roads are in poor or mediocre condition, and 38% of the nation’s bridges need repair, replacement or significant rehabilitation. Amtrak passenger trains, in line to receive additional federal funding, operate on congested freight lines. Inadequate infrastructure hinders our capacity to deal with natural disasters such as flooding, hurricanes, drought and wildfires.
User fees are one of the most efficient, though politically unpopular, means of financing infrastructure. Initially, tolls were not considered cost effective in funding U.S. limited access highways; therefore, federal taxes were assessed on gasoline. To boost infrastructure funding, the Bipartisan Policy Center offers two suggestions based on the user-benefit principle. First, offset current highway expenditures with an increase in gas taxes by at least 15 cents per gallon and index these taxes to inflation. Second, with rising ownership of electric and more fuel-efficient vehicles, transition from gas taxes to a user charged based on miles traveled.
Why is it that infrastructural spending has not kept pace with other, some might say excessive, federal government spending? One hint is that state and local government dominate in the U.S. with respect to actually owning most infrastructural assets. However, given the federal government’s increased infrastructure involvement, local officials have tended to postpone core infrastructural needs. Even when federal funding is available, local officials must access multiple sources of revenue, identify a single responsible entity and monitor projects to completion. Merely using federal grant money to contract out feasibility studies is not sufficient.
Disruptions in trash collecting and snow plowing carry immediate political consequences for local officials. Otherwise, they ignore infrastructure until a major catastrophe occurs. Is it unreasonable to expect local officials to estimate infrastructure risk, approximate costs and benefits, and safeguard the public interest in contracting with private entities?
The following is a summary of The American Association of Civil Engineers’ recommendations for federally funded projects:
Require all projects greater than $5 million to use life-cycle cost analysis and develop plans for full funding, including maintenance and operation, until the end of its service life.
Create incentives for state and local governments and the private sector to invest in maintenance.
In order to leverage funding, use managerial tools to prioritize projects most in need of investment and maintenance.
Streamline the project permitting process across infrastructure sectors. Include safeguards to protect the natural environment, to clarify regulatory requirements, and to insure a timeline to completion.
Identify a pipeline of infrastructure projects attractive to private sector investment.
In 2017, state and local, not federal, government accounted for 89.9% of combined public spending on maintenance and 59% on capital associated with transportation and water resources.
Private capital historically and presently plays a major role in infrastructure around the world. Private financing of infrastructure takes two forms, direct investment using corporations to manage facilities and, secondly, indirect investment in which individuals, insurance companies, and pension funds hold bonds used for infrastructure construction and maintenance.
Public-Private partnerships (PPPs) are one means through which countries utilize private capital in creating and managing infrastructure. PPPs centralize decision-making into a hybrid type of firm, consisting of a government entity and a profit-seeking or non-profit organization. Australia has used PPPs for decades, but Americans, given the experience with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, remain skeptical. Issues with hybrid organizations concern the degree to which taxpayers assume downside risk or share in the benefits of net revenue.
Traditionally, U.S. government agencies tend to design internally and bid out construction, rather than collaborate with a private firm from start to finish. Recently, however, state and local authorities are exploring alternatives, referred to as “creative contracting.”
If non-standardized public-private financing models evolve in the U.S., they will undoubtedly experience higher political and start-up costs. Creative contracting will vary from state to state and between industries. However, this trial-and-error approach along with U.S. litigiousness offer some protection from infrastructure performing in as careless and slovenly manner as authority permits.
Overcoming skepticism concerning infrastructure requires a realistic understanding of both the public and private sectors. Civil servants can work with civil engineers and private firms to build infrastructure that is durable and safe. This requires, of course, that the dominant selection criterion for awarding infrastructure contracts be the proven ability to get the job done.
What is the ideal mix of the federal, state, local government and private sectors in providing infrastructure? This issue will never be fully resolved. However, for those comfortable with the tension between public and private, federal and local, there is hope for constructing new and maintaining existing infrastructure; this assumes an informed public and democratic accountability. Yankee ingenuity in good governance and effective intermediary institutions may reassert itself yet in good infrastructure.
Maryann O. Keating, Ph.D., of South Bend, an adjunct scholar of the Indiana Policy Review Foundation, is co-author of “Microeconomics for Public Managers,” Wiley/Blackwell.
