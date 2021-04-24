To the editor:
I would like to thank Commissioner Hartman for encouraging people in his April 20 letter to the editor to attend the public meeting on April 26 at 6 p.m. in the county annex building at 215 E. 9th St. to hear about the planning for a new jail. I also encourage attendance by everyone.
I’ve been attending some of the meetings on this topic, including the recent public meeting about proposed changes to Community Corrections, which featured significant opposition to those changes. From what I’ve seen, this process is being rushed unnecessarily. Nuance and specifics seem to be missing from the Commissioners’ approach. Assuming there was thorough programming done prior to building Community Corrections, the 52-bed count was determined to be an appropriate number for DeKalb County. That it was “under utilized” during its first year does not take into account the pandemic circumstances, nor that it is meant to be adequate for perhaps a 30-plus-year usage.
As stated in the first public meeting, the jail is not full of murderers, but does house drug offenders, the very people who may be helped by the Community Corrections program. Every week there is more evidence that untreated mental health issues can lead to tragic consequences. We have the ability with Community Corrections to help people learn how to manage their impulses and be a productive member of society. Can anyone put a dollar amount on that benefit?
“The only way to build a new jail now at much additional cost is to raise taxes substantially!”, wrote Mr. Hartman.
This statement needs a great deal of specifics for it to be meaningful to taxpayers. Exactly what would be the percentage increase and what would that dollar amount be per $1,000 of taxable income? While I am appreciative of the Commissioners’ desire to keep taxes low, a more comprehensive study needs to be done on what major expenses will likely need to be addressed by the county for the next 10 to 20 years, including employee costs, maintenance, increasing prices, a new highway garage, and perhaps expansions of existing buildings.
While there was discussion of what grants could be lost by proposed changes, I’ve yet to hear about any research done on available funding grants for a new jail, which I hope is clarified for taxpayers.
During the first proposal presentation by an Indianapolis architectural firm, near the end of the meeting the architects stated that we wouldn’t be building a warehouse for inmates. It seems a wise use of money to listen to experts in the criminal justice and rehabilitation services for the why and how to handle lawbreakers. I urge the Commissioners to convene some panels to hear from Community Corrections and Probation Departments to ensure they have a comprehensive view.
I urge the Commissioners to present a overview of county expenditures over a minimum 10-year period so that we are all convinced about the best way to go forward.
My professional career included 20 years in the office furniture business as a project manager, planner, specifier and field supervision in Los Angeles, where I supervised many projects for the federal government and the County of Los Angeles, including the sheriff department’s new headquarters after the 1994 earthquake. The most important factor in every project was planning. Rushed, poor planning always resulted in a poorly planned result, as one may expect. Always plan for the optimal building to be as functional as possible for the decades it is expected to serve its purpose. Look forward.
Suzanne Drerup Davis
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.