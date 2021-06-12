To the editor:
Trevor Storey was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison for something he is not guilty of. There are two sides to every story. Trevor Storey was the victim in this crime although he will spend 7 1/2 years in prison because of it.
Officers are armed with tasers and yet this officer chose to use a lethal weapon on a man. Then they charged Storey with intimidation.
Obviously, pinning it on the "drug addict" who has a lengthy criminal history was the most ideal choice for the county, since Trevor's life is obviously less important than the officer who shot him. Trevor was in the process of filing a lawsuit for officer shooting him but then the courts bullied him into taking a plea agreement on his charges by threatening to file a level 4 felony charge of possession of a handgun from an incident that happened back before the officer involved shooting, in which, Trevor was also shot. The "look alike gun" the police are talking about was a lighter that wasn't even discovered until after Trevor was shot and the officer pulled it out of Trevor's pocket.
They want to paint Trevor in a way that makes the officer look justified in shooting him. Well, it isn't justifiable.
Indiana law tells us we can't shoot people, even if they have committed a crime, if they are attempting to escape or run away.
The cop got away with one shooting that was unjustified, what happens the next time he feels threatened?
Trevor Storey was pulled over for driving without a license. He made the wrong choice by trying to run from the officer. He was taken to the hospital in bad shape and with a life threatening infection caused by the bullet. He will never walk right again. He was arrested upon release from the hospital and taken to DeKalb County Jail. He has a colostomy bag because of the shooting and he has been left with it full and leaking causing irritation and ulcers on his stoma.
At the end of 2020 he began asking for the reversal surgery for his stoma and the jail and the judge put him off even though this surgery is necessary for Trevor's quality of life and even though the jail staff does not properly care for the stoma.
The Eighth Amendment to the federal Constitution prohibits cruel and unusual treatment. The U.S. Supreme Court has held that ignoring a prisoner’s serious medical needs can violate this prohibition. The Court has noted that prison inmates are particularly vulnerable because they have to rely on prison officials to treat their medical needs. If the officials do not meet them, this can lead to pain, suffering or a painful death.
The staff at the jail see the pain he deals with daily. His doctor told him the surgery was necessary, yet after six months of him asking for it, they denied the surgery.
Trevor Storey is an addict. He is also a son, a brother, a father, and a friend, a really good friend. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. While in jail he called and asked me to take his money and buy another inmate a sleeping bag, a warm winter coat, and a tent because he was about to be released and was going to be homeless and it was freezing outside. I have seen Trevor help numerous people.
The courts have never allowed him to serve his time in a halfway house or program where he could learn the skills and get the tools he needs to live life sober successfully while being supervised. He wants to be sober, but all he knows is what he has lived.
The media has made him look like some worthless, hopeless, addict whose life doesn't matter but his life does matter. Trevor, your life matters! ALL LIVES MATTER!
Lindsey Davidson
Waterloo
