To the editor:
Here is what happened in this COVID-19 outbreak and what should have happened. The medical community saw it coming and did not know for sure what to do, so they panicked. The government listening to the medical community did not know what to do so they panicked likewise. And the public listening to the medical community and the government did not know what to do so they panicked and bought toilet paper.
Here is how it should have happened. What we needed out of both the medical community and the government was not fear and panic but information and information only. And with this information we could have decided what is best for each one of us. If someone was compromised and/or wanted to shelter in place that is a personal decision. Or if someone decided they were healthy enough to continue on, they could. That's how a free country works. Wrecking the economy should not have taken place.
Now the medical community will tell you they needed to do this to protect us or that if it saves just one life it was worth it. But facts state otherwise. According to the CDC website, every year flu and pneumonia kills 55,000 people in the U.S. In fact it is the 8th leading cause of death in the U.S. every flu season. The medical community will also claim that they needed to do this to flatten the curve. Maybe. But let’s not forget we live in the greatest country on the planet and I think we have the medical resources in this country to handle it.
It makes me sad to see us come to this. I think as a country we (me included) have gotten soft. Its time we grow up a little and come together and demand better of our medical community and government because they have now set the tone. When this happens again and it will, we have to decide how we want to handle the next one.
I have already made one doctor angry with me. Doctors don't like to be challenged by non medical people. I bet I just make some more mad. We will see.
Daniel Bonkoski
Auburn
