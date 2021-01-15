To the editor:
“The true enemy of the people are Criminals and Government, so let us tie the second down with the constitution so the second will not become the legalized version of the first.” Thomas Jefferson
“Riots are the voices of the unheard.” M.L. King
Sen. Cruz proposed a ten day audit of election results which would have dispelled any doubts about illegality of the election. Instead they decided to impeach President Trump. I believe this is a diversionary tactic to draw attention away from the election or else why would that common sense approach be rejected. How will that unify the nation as Biden said he would do? The President was determined to drain the swamp; it looks like the swamp got the better of him.
Norman Johnson
LaGrange
