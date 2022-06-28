To the Editor:
Before we move on to other headline issues, please consider a partial measure to assist in the safety of our children while attending school.
As a 36 year Law Enforcement Officer (retired Captain of Investigations with The Indiana State Police), I would offer a starting point to help secure our schools. Uniformed Officers of all jurisdictions do reports daily during their assigned shifts. For those working during school hours it would be a very low cost expenditure for schools to provide one room within the school building for officers to complete their reports.
The officers already have phones, portable radios, and most have portable computers. They could park their marked vehicles in high visibility areas and briefly interact with both students and staff when entering and leaving the building. A modest room with a table and chairs, and possibly a coffee maker, would be the only resources required. In addition, by being inside the building they could familiarize themselves with the physical layout of the facility.
This in no way is offered as a comprehensive answer to securing our schools. However, it may prove to be a low cost manner to make someone with ill intent to rethink their plan. If it works one time it would be well worth the effort.
My wife and I are not current Auburn residents but we have secured city property and will be building within the coming year. We do have a personal interest because two of our grandsons will be students in the Auburn schools soon.
Rudy Eidam
Hendersonville, NC
