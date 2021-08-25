Lately, many events that I think would be of interest to you have taken place in my home country, Tunisia. I have cherry-picked the most prominent ones that shouldn’t go unnoticed.
Politics
On July 25, Republic Day, Tunisians flooded the streets, protesting against the Ennahda party and calling for the suspension of the parliament. Later that day, the president made an appearance on national television during which he dismissed the Prime Minister from his position and froze the parliament for 30 days. He applied Article 80 of the Constitution that allows such measures in times of crisis and/or “imminent danger.”
Most of the population approved of his act; citizens ran out to the streets cheering, honking their horns, and saluting the president for his bold move. Many foreign media classified this move as “unconstitutional” when actually the constitution was explicitly applied.
However, what made the event a subject of debate among Tunisians is whether it was, in fact, a time of crisis or not.
Sports
On the same day, Oussema Hafnaoui won the Gold medal in the 400-meter freestyle at the 2020 Olympics. At just 18, he gave Tunisia its first gold medal this year and its fourth one throughout the whole history of the Olympics. He came into the race with the slowest qualifying time. When he touched the wall, he was in total disbelief and his loud yelling echoed throughout the 15,000-seat arena. What a historic moment!
The 19-year-old Mohamed Jendoubi won a silver medal in Taekwondo (-58kg). He escalated to become the third best Taekwondo fighter in the world in the (-58kg) division.
Ons Jabeur became the first female tennis player from Tunisia and from the Arab World to ever qualify for the quarterfinal at the Wimbledon tournament. She is currently competing at the Montreal tournament.
Environment
The temperature in Tunis reached 48 degrees Celsius at midday (118 Fahrenheit), breaking the capital’s previous record high of 46.8 degrees, registered in 1982.
High temperatures every day triggered more than 150 fires in less than 36 hours.
Fun fact: The highest temperature ever recorded in Africa is 55 degrees Celsius (131 Fahrenheit). It was in Kebili, Tunisia.
Health
So far, there have been 610,660 COVID infections confirmed including 20,931 deaths.
The Health Ministry said 3.2 million people have received at least one shot. The government is planning to prioritize college students and high school students above the age of 18 as the start of the academic year is approaching.
Tunisia vaccinated 4.4% of the population in 12 hours during a walk-in no registration vaccination day — a world record.
We received 6 million vaccines from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab, France, Italy, China and the U.S. to help minimize the spread of the deadly virus.
I co-wrote and was the voice actor of a short video part of the vaccination campaign to spread awareness and urge citizens to get vaccinated. It aired twice on national TV and went viral on Instagram. It felt satisfying to hear my own voice on TV.
COVID has affected my summer significantly. My parents tested positive in early June. They had to stay in separate rooms and I tried to limit my interaction with them. Since I had recently gotten my license, I was the one doing the groceries and being the man of the house, and let me tell you: It is not fun.
Under the scorching sun, I found myself fighting for a parking spot with strangers, paying bills and buying newspapers. With very little experience with driving, I found myself forced to overcome my fear of driving alone.
Shortly after my parents’ recovery, I tested positive. Here we go again; I quarantined for 10 days and my room overflowed with vitamins, herbal teas and soups. Not fun either. My grandma called me religiously every day to make sure I was doing OK and she wouldn’t hang up unless she gave me a secret recipe to feel more energetic and to boost my immune system. Grandmas are made of gold.
