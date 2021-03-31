HR 1 is concerning; states should control elections
To the editor:
In the Epoch Times Newspaper, March 10-16, a page was devoted to this bill, HR1. Thirty provisions were made concerning the key changes to election laws. A few “jumped out” at me, realizing these could negatively affect every election in the future, if this bill passes in the Senate. It has passed in the House.
These provisions should concern every voting citizen! First, No. 1 on the page is that it “Gives the federal government authority to administer elections.” The U. S. Constitution gives that assignment to the states. Number 4, “Mandates no-fault absentee ballots.” No witness signature would be needed, and ballots could be received until 10 days after elections. Number 5 says “Prevents election officials from removing ineligible voters from registries or confirming eligibility and qualifications of voters.” Really? There would be no way of verifying one’s address or cross checking voter registration!
Number 7, says “Bans state voter ID laws.” We need an ID to register in hospitals/ doctors’ offices, purchase medications, purchase liquor, rent a car, fly on an airplane, purchase a car, house, etc. Indiana requires an ID to vote, thankfully. Our voting is verified! Every state should do likewise. Number 8, “Ensures illegal immigrants can vote.” Please note, it specifies illegals, not legals. Certainly, legal immigrants should have the right to vote. Number 9 states “Allows same-day voter registration.” This could be difficult at polling stations, and taking time to do so, would increase the wait time for all of those voting. Why wait until the same day?
Number 10 states “Allows 16 year-olds to register to vote.” I suppose some 16 year-olds would be mature enough to vote. But, how many even understand our government/voting requirements and and would know enough about the candidates/issues to make a wise choice?
A few other questionable items covered in this election reform bill are: “Allows felons to vote, Mandates early voting, Legalizes nationwide mail-in voting (without photo ID), Promotes ballot harvesting, Requires states to accept ballots 10 days after Election Day, Requires states to allow curbside voting ,and Allows politicians to use campaign funds for person use.”
There are other provisions in this bill, some of which are indeed necessary. But reviewing the above issues, one can imagine more problems with voting, and possibly increasing voter fraud. One can check many websites to learn more about this bill. Please do so, if you have concerns.
Do we really want the Federal government having this much say about our voting rights? I think not. Senate, please vote no. We need the states to conduct our elections, as the U.S. Constitution designates.
Sally Rhodes
Auburn
