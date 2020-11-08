To the editor:
A message to friends and family: I want to thank you for the endless encouragement and support I have received over the last five months as my family has gone through this campaign. This has not been an “I” race, but it has been a “we” race. We worked together to make DeKalb a better school district. At the end of the night, things did not end up the way we wanted it to, which is sad, but there are still some positive things we can look back at.
1. This campaign listened to the community about trades schools and we began to stir up the discussion about it throughout the school district and the community.
2. We set up easy ways for future school board members to begin building trust back in the community through having all board meetings and work sessions live fed and saved for easy access on the school website.
If those feeds and archives happen in the near future, then one concrete thing that this campaign wanted will happen ... that the board and school administration will have actually paid attention to the community.
3. We continued to share the importance of wants and needs. Helping to remind our leaders to focus more on that instead of what a handful of people wanted.
4. We overcame negative obstacles that were continually placed on our campaign by specific community members and leaders. Not only did we overcome them, we continually did so with transparency, positivity and a professional attitude.
5. We only spent money that we raised and showed on our campaign finance report that we did not take on any debt ... showing the fiscal responsibility that I promised.
We showed through the last five months that even though there can be negative posts, messages and lies shared, that we are able to take the high road and be positive as we focused on what is best for our students.
I want to take a moment and congratulate my good friend Jeff Johnson on a successfully run campaign and victory. I’m looking forward to the common sense and leadership that he will bring to the board.
On behalf of myself, Andrea and Claire, thank you so much for all the support that we received. We have been truly blessed by gaining so many more friends through all this. Please know, that just because I lost the race, I am not giving up on my investment that I promised to all of you. Feel free to come to 1st Source Bank anytime you want to talk and I am always there to listen!
John Davis
Auburn
