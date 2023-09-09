25 years ago
• The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission denied a petition to extend free telephone calling to Auburn in the fall of 1998. The petition was instigated by Garrett Common Council member Darlah Brennan, who also serves as Executive Director of the Garrett Chamber of Commerce. While enough signatures were gathered for the request, the request was not approved as the IURC deemed not enough calls were made from Garrett to the neighboring DeKalb County community.
