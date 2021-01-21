With my high school graduation just a few months away, I have spent hours reflecting on the last four years of my life, and the school that changed my perspective on education.
I feel very honored to call myself a member of Oak Farm Montessori High School’s first official graduating class. My time spent immersed in Montessori has had a foundational impact on how I have matured personally and academically.
Montessori’s key motif of “follow the child” is a method that Oak Farm has mastered at every level, by allowing students to guide their own learning process at their own pace. I have found this method extremely beneficial in my pursuit of curriculum mastery, rather than the traditional school model that focuses on the flux of material.
Each teacher I have had the honor of being led by at Oak Farm serves as an “unobtrusive director,” a term coined by Maria Montessori, the founder of the Montessori method.
The teacher’s role is to lead students in group lessons and be a resource for further understanding, when the child desires it. “Never help a child with a task at which he feels he can succeed” is a quote from Montessori herself; it perfectly summarizes the role teachers play in the classroom. Montessori is led by a belief system similar to John Dewey’s constructivist theory, strong in the knowledge that children are responsible for their own learning experience and how much information they choose to consume.
Maria Montessori’s fundamental theory was first explained in her scholarly work, The Absorbent Mind, in which she discusses “sensitive periods” for growth, when a child is eager and able to master certain tasks. While this concept is mainly rooted in a child’s life up to the age of 6, the “absorbent mind” continues on throughout adolescence.
Over the past six years that I have spent at Oak Farm, my peers and I have been given many opportunities to be involved in our school community, in areas that interest us as individuals and work toward the advancement of our school. Personally, with my interest in literature, arts and teaching, I was supported in the founding of my school’s literary magazine, mentoring younger students, and working as a director for Oak Farm’s drama department.
Just as importantly, Oak Farm has supported me in networking and becoming involved beyond the limitations of Lemper Road. With local internships and shadowing opportunities, as well as the door opened for me to write monthly for KPC’s Opinion page, I have gained experience beyond my age and I feel more than prepared to step into the next chapter of my life.
A cardinal rule of Montessori is the commitment of each campus to peace education and holistic learning that supports young people in their development beyond textbooks and grade cards. Montessori’s devotion to this concept was explained by Carolyn Pope Edwards from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, “(alternative education) turns away from violence, toward peace and reconstruction ... built on coherent visions of how to improve human society by helping children realize their full potential as intelligent, creative, whole persons.”
Along with curriculum and real world experience, Oak Farm has diligently fostered a strong sense of independence, competence and capability in me that I was lacking before stepping foot on campus. Oak Farm and each Montessori principle has equipped me with the resources and knowledge to find success in whatever is to come and to continue to pursue learning throughout my adult life.
Claire Weiss is a student at Oak Farm Montessori School, Avilla, online at oakfarm.org.
