To the editor:
As the upcoming Primary 2022 Election gets closer, we would like to take the opportunity to speak on the strength you get with our current Sheriff Dave Cserep. He has 34 years of law enforcement background and he is fully dedicated to the citizens of DeKalb County for their safety which is very needed in a good sheriff, in which you have had in Dave Cserep, in the last 3 1/4 years and will continue in the remainder of this year and the next four years by re-electing Dave Cserep to sheriff of DeKalb County.
We would like to touch on candidate Brady Thomas' security in the courthouse issue. Candidate Thomas says if elected, he will eliminate the ban on cell phones currently in place at the courthouse. The fact is that the sheriff alone cannot do this on his own. He must petition the County Commissioners and all three judges whom so passes the ordinance, which the sheriff then enforces the ordinance. Lastly, candidate Brady Thomas says that if elected he would allow courthouse employees to bypass the security in place in the courthouse. Again, the sheriff cannot do this on his own! This again has to be approved by the county commissioners and all three judges. Plus, this would be spending even more county taxpayer's money to make the access secure and possible for the employee to enter. Any and all security in the courthouse is for the benefit of the employee's safety.
In closing, we would like to express our support for current Sheriff Dave Cserep for re-election to a second term as DeKalb County sheriff. Dave has the experience, knowledge and leadership skills to continue to lead the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department through a second term serving the citizens of DeKalb County and deserves your vote on May 3.
Brad and Marty Grimm
DeKalb County
