Election Day is today, so it’s time to cast a ballot if you have not done so already.
Turnout in municipal elections tends to be the lowest of any election. It shouldn’t be that way, though, because your city and town leaders are most likely to make a decision that affects your life directly, whether it’s new ordinances, new utility rates or new public projects.
Angola, Auburn, Garrett and Kendallville all have mayoral races this fall. Multiple communities have contests for council seats. These candidates will decide the direction of your hometown for the next four years.
Ballots are short, so voting only takes a minute or two when you get to the poll. Polls are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Put in your two cents about who you want running your community.
Cast your vote today.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Dave Kurtz, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
