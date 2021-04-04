90 years ago
• B.F. McCarty of Brimfield was in Kendallville this morning, and reports the work of constructing the new bridge at Brimfield progressing quite satisfactorily. “There are to be three mammoth piers or abutments on each side of the tracks,” said Mr. McCarty, “and the excavation for the concrete is 16 1/2 feet deep and as big around as a house. That makes some hole in the ground, especially when you stand and look down into it from the high embankments along the tracks.”
