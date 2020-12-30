It’s that time of year ... time to make your New Year’s resolutions for 2021!
2020 has presented many sets of unexpected challenges and hurdles. One shift has been to an ever-increasing digital marketplace with online purchases and payments more common than ever before, and virtual events and virtual pop-up shops becoming the new normal. Con artists have tried to capitalize on the increased global digital footprint with more sophisticated scams and more evolved tactics. Don’t get scammed in 2021!
Take the lessons you’ve learned in 2020, and make a New Year’s resolution to protect yourself against scams and frauds by being a smarter shopper every day.
Use BBB’s tips to help you stick to your resolution and shop smarter in 2021:
Be cautious with email. Be on guard if you receive unsolicited emails from a person or a company. Remember that scammers can make emails look like they are from a legitimate business, government agency or reputable organization (even BBB!). Never click on links or open attachments in unsolicited emails. You may unknowingly download malware onto your device that allows the scammer to access your personal information.
Never send money to strangers. If you haven’t met a person face-to-face, don’t send them money. This is especially true if the person asks you to wire money or transfer funds using pre-paid debit cards. Money sent to strangers in this way is untraceable and once it is sent, there’s no getting it back. Likewise, do not handle money or make transfers for people you have met online; they could be using you as a “money mule” to facilitate a crime.
Do research before making online payments and purchases. When shopping online, or if you are asked to make a payment online, do your research before you send the funds. Ask yourself: Is this a person or business I know and trust? Do they have a working customer service number? Where is the company physically located? Would I be making payments through a secure site? Have I checked to see if others have complained about this entity? Have I checked the company’s BBB profile on BBB.org?
Use your best judgment when sharing your personal information. Sensitive personal information includes your banking and credit card information, your birthdate, your address, your phone number and your Social Security/Social Insurance number. Never share this information with someone who has contacted you unsolicited — and be cautious about sharing it at all.
Be social media smart. Make use of privacy settings on social media and only connect with people you actually know. Be careful about including personal information in your profile and never post pictures of your home or ID cards that reveal your address and other sensitive information. Scammers may use this information to make themselves pass as a friend or relative and earn your trust.
In 2021 if you spot a scam, whether you’ve lost money or not, report it to BBB’s Scam Tracker at BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your story can help other consumers avoid similar scams.
Marjorie Stephens is president/CEO of BBB Serving Northern Indiana.
