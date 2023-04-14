No one was hurt.
Not a single police officer. Not a single first responder. Not a single bystander.
Not a one.
When a gunman opened fire Wednesday night in Kendallville from his second-story Drake Terrace apartment with a high-powered rifle, firing hundreds of rounds over an hour’s time at police and indiscriminately into the neighborhood, you could say it’s a miracle that no one was hurt.
But it’s not a miracle.
A miracle is something that defies explanation, something that could only be attributed to divine intervention.
By definition, this, therefore, wasn’t a miracle.
This was police in action, doing what they are extensively trained to do and doing it with the utmost level of efficiency and skill.
Officers — hundreds of them from all across northeast Indiana — responded to the reports of gunfire.
In multiple acts of heroism, officers put their own personal safety aside and successfully evacuated residents from the neighboring apartments and homes.
As the gunman rained down bullets at police, their training kept them safe as they maintained the scene and worked dilligently to defuse it.
When the area was clear, they worked methodically to open up the building, locate the suspect and safely take him into custody.
It took 10 1/2 hours, but time is a small price to pay to leave the scene without a single civilian or law enforcement injury or casualty.
The only one who paid in blood for this heinous incident was the suspect himself, who died in an ambulance shortly after being removed from the apartment from injuries sustained during the long standoff.
Northeast Indiana officers proved without a doubt their value, worth and skill.
They truly lived up to their motto to protect and service.
Kendallville is once again safe.
We owe that to our local law enforcement.
Great work.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Jeff Jones, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz.
