Nearly 8,700 military veterans live in the four northeastern counties of Indiana — DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben.
They received $77 million in veterans’ benefits during 2019, the most recent year for which statistics are available.
The potential is even greater. Estimates say that fewer than 40% of veterans are receiving the VA benefits to which they are entitled or even know where to get them.
That percentage likely is higher in northeastern Indiana, thanks to the efforts of dedicated veterans service officers in each county.
“We’re all working very, very hard, and we’re all fighting for more resources for veterans,” said Travis Holcomb, former VSO for DeKalb County, who now helps part-time in the office. “We all work together as a fraternity.”
The figure above — $77 million a year coming into our counties — should tell our county government leaders the importance of supporting their veterans service offices.
What other activities in our county governments can bring in $20 million per year, with the potential for much more, with such a small investment?
Even more important, those millions of dollars are going to local residents who not only need it most — they deserve it most.
The most common Veterans Administration benefits to local veterans include:
• VA disability benefits — covering any physical, mental or emotional injury or disability that was incurred from a veteran’s service;
• VA health care — for veterans who are in need of health care.
• VA pensions — for veterans who are in financial need due to low income or who need in-home health care or care in a long-term facility;
• VA survivors pension — for surviving spouses with the same criteria listed above for pensions. (A surviving spouse who lost a spouse due to a service-related disability is automatically eligible, regardless of financial circumstances.)
Veterans service officers also can help surviving family members or next-of-kin with VA death and burial benefits. To qualify, a veteran must have a documented VA disability.
VSOs also provide assistance with filing property tax deductions available to disabled veterans.
Veterans may be eligible for a variety of other benefits such as: veteran ID cards; reduced-price or free hunting and fishing licenses; and disabled veteran license plates.
Veterans service officers can handle appeals for benefits and help veterans find and update their service documents.
If you are a veteran who has never contacted your veterans service office, call or visit to learn what you might be missing.
If you know or are caring for an older veteran who might need your help in obtaining benefits, get in touch with the local VSO (see box).
If you are a county elected official, give your full support to your county’s veterans service officer. Think about upgrading the office, as recently happened in LaGrange County. Look at providing extra help, as the DeKalb County Council will consider in June.
The return on investment from supporting your VSO could be the best money you’ll ever spend from your county budget.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Dave Kurtz, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
