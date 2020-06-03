To the editor:
Thank you Donald Mason for your support for me for coroner in the Democratic primary in June.
I appreciate your confidence and I look forward to service for the people of Steuben County.
Lauren Vogel, D.O. MPH
Angola
Updated: June 3, 2020 @ 1:09 am
