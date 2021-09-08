To the editor:
Having participated in the dynamics of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic since it began some 18 months ago, I have developed some insight about human nature.
According to Darwin theory man has descended from the apes. This may be true and we did climb out of the trees, learned to walk upright, use tools and continued to evolve. Since the age of the Neanderthals some 400,000 years ago genetic drift has certainly occurred and probably continues today.
However, what currently drives human interaction is largely social evolution which is defined as studies on how social interactions arise, change and affect human behavior. The concept of evolution suggests that change is continuing to occur and that the change is not uniform among all individuals within a population. It also suggests that while not assured, those with evolutionary advantage will become the dominant influence on the population over time.
Observing social interactions among individuals as they navigate the complexities of the current pandemic suggests that this concept seems to be correct. Given that in the pandemic, people continue to become infected, infect others, accept death of others without significant remorse, refuse to acknowledge behaviors that are protective for themselves and others and resist adaptable change that is protective for the society suggests that some segments of our population lack societal evolution advances.
What are the attributes for successful societal evolution?
Adaptability, common sense, curiosity for facts, compassion, ability to interpret and react and acceptance of the diversity of others are samples of these traits.
As has been shown in our community and their responses to needs in overcoming the effects of the pandemic, not all of the population demonstrates these attributes.
So to put into perspective how these traits interact with the needs of the community in our current pandemic I offer some examples of advance in social behavior. The pandemic is a novel (new) infection of global consequence which is significant in its continuing spread, development of sequentially more serious variants and our ability to reduce risk and death by following scientific and available remedies.
Common sense would suggest that since smallpox, tuberculosis and polio are not prevalent today science has been effective in controlling their spread. It then follows that scientific recommendations for the management of SARS-CoV-2 is both logical and accurate and beneficial.
Any argument that science is inaccurate, misleading or simply political cannot be confirmed by any degree of investigation using reliable references. Supporting or spreading unsubstantiated opinions makes one part of the problem and not of the solution. Masks and social distancing are proven to reduce infection spread. The inability to accept this and to adapt to the needs of the community suggest a lack of curiosity and adaptability, both necessary traits for social evolution.
There is little evidence that education alone will advance social responsibility in those lacking the evolutionary advancement to accept it. A government must take its responsibility to make and enforce statutes to protect our community. Lacking this commitment, the pandemic will continue to smolder with advancing infection rates and death and release of more serious variants without a definite end in sight.
Lauren Vogel
Angola
