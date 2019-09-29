To everyone who contributed to a new Indiana Historic Marker outside the childhood home of Will Cuppy in Auburn. Cuppy gained fame as a nationally known author, satirist and literary critic in the first half of the 20th century.
To the Corunna Church of Christ congregation, which will celebrate the church’s 130th anniversary Sunday.
To the City of Kendallville, which had its persistence through six applications rewarded by a $600,000 grant for its streetscape project from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. The project will overhaul the Main Street corridor with new sidewalks and curbs, plus decorative features including lighting, planters and benches.
To the Beth’s Benches organization and Noble Trails for collecting enough plastic container caps to recycle into 13 benches that will be placed along the Fishing Line Trail. Beth’s Benches honors the late Beth Sexton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.