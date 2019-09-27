To the editor:
Mike Ley, a man of integrity, a man of God.
In our society today a lot of labels are put on people in the public eye. These labels can be misleading. The one label or word I hear the most is integrity. It’s the most misused word out there. Integrity requires consistency, honesty and truthfulness or accuracy of one’s actions. How can you be a man of integrity if you're not first a man of God?
Mike loves and serves God. You can’t love God without loving his image, people. Serving God and serving people isn’t a part time job, it’s a lifestyle. A life that consists of prayer and dedication always seeking wisdom.
With Mike what you see is what you get.
Susie Davidson
Auburn
