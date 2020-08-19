To the editor:
Many past Swingin’ for St. Martin’s Golf Benefit partners and players “chipped-in” again this year.
St. Martin’s Healthcare wishes to express a heartfelt thank you to the greater DeKalb and Noble County community. To our partners and players, thank you for pivoting with us from our annual in-person golf event to supporting our mission and responding to our "ON PAR" letter campaign.
Although we did not hold our annual golf benefit at the Garrett Country Club, support poured into the clinic this summer. Together we have raised thousands of dollars to meet the health care needs of the uninsured and under-insured residents of DeKalb and Noble counties.
We appreciate you coming alongside the clinic in a season of uncertainty. Your gifts help us provide quality care in a time when care is so needed. We cannot wait to see you all again in person for the 2021 Annual Swinging for St. Martin's Golf Benefit, Aug. 7, 2021 at the Garrett Country Club.
As always, all proceeds raised support the clinic and our mission to serve the uninsured and underinsured health care needs of the residents of DeKalb and Noble counties.
Tammy Stafford
Garrett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.