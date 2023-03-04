The East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment and hazardous material spill should be a wake up call for Indiana.
Indiana is called the “Crossroads of America” because of its many highway intersections, but the state is also criss-crossed by hundreds of miles of railroad tracks serving more than 40 different operators.
Northeast Indiana, with the exception of LaGrange County as one of the few counties barely touched by rail, is a part of that network, with two major rail lines that run east-west through Noble and DeKalb counties and two lines in Steuben County.
And, like the train that derailed in East Palestine and resulted in a catastrophic spill of hazardous vinyl chloride, similar accidents can happen here.
Never mind that, in order to get from Illinois to East Palestine, Ohio, the doomed train went all the way through Indiana to get there. The exact route isn’t clear, but an Akron Beacon Journal’s investigation suggests it likely crossed through north-central Indiana, went through Fort Wayne and headed north on the Norfolk Southern line in southeast DeKalb County before entering Ohio.
Noble County suffered a train derailment in rural Ligonier in 2012, while readers will also remember a major CSX derailment southeast of Auburn just a year and a half ago. Thankfully that wreck was just cargo trailers, but local trains can and do also transport hazardous materials through our area.
Trains going through Noble County, for example, carry Bakken crude oil, methyl ethyl ketone and vinyl chloride — yes, the same stuff that spilled in East Palestine — through the county on a weekly basis, according to Noble County EMA.
Yes, weekly.
These rail lines also run through or near the majority of cities and towns in Noble, DeKalb and Steuben counties. A derailment in the wrong place could create an environmental hazard for hundreds to thousands of local residents.
Our local responders and emergency management agencies have plans and training in place for what to do if a train spills chemicals, but unfortunately the nature of any derailment response is reactive. By the time responders get to the site and figure out exactly what happened, a toxic release could very rapidly be doing damage to local air, soil and water.
Right now, our elected officials like Gov. Eric Holcomb and Sen. Mike Braun are concerned about contaminated waste from East Palestine coming to Indiana and that’s prudent. Meanwhile, our 3rd District rep currently seems to be more preoccupied on an anti-woke culture crusade and Senate campaign.
Rail safety is Hoosier safety. One look at the Indiana Department of Transportation’s rail map shows how much of the state and how many hundreds of communities are touched by rail.
Now would be a good time for our Hoosier leadership to step up and work cooperatively with the federal government to analyze and address issues impacting rail safety.
The next East Palestine very well could happen in Indiana.
Our state should do its best to ensure it doesn’t.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Jeff Jones, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
