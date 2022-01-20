To the editor:
For the past couple of years, I have heard the word "essential" a lot when describing a particular group of people during COVID. Google describes essential as "absolutely necessary" and "extremely important." To me, everyone is essential to their work place, no matter their title or job description. Several businesses had to close due to lack of employees.
I want to give a shout out to all employees who have been loyal to their employers during this time. If it were not for them, most certainly their places of business would be closed or closing which would not be good for the city in which you live.
Thank you so much.
Donna Mettert
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.